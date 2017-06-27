Stockton Officers Shot At By Passenger Of Fleeing Car

June 27, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Officer Involved Shooting, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are looking for the suspect who opened fire at officers during a chase in Stockton late Monday night.

The scene was near Acacia and Monroe Streets.

Stockton police say an officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation in the area just after 11 p.m. A passenger in the car then started at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The patrol car was hit at least twice by gunfire – a bullet hit the windshield and the passenger side door.

img 0679 Stockton Officers Shot At By Passenger Of Fleeing Car

The officer’s car was hit by gunfire. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

The officers inside the car managed to take cover and escaped injury. They were not able to return fire, police say.

A short while later, other officers spotted the car on Center Street. The passenger in the suspect car started shooting at officers again, police say.

 

stockton shooting Stockton Officers Shot At By Passenger Of Fleeing Car

Police say the suspect continued to shoot at officers as they fled. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Police say the incident unfolded very quickly and officers were not able to return fire. The suspects were last seen speeding south on Interstate 5.

All officers escaped without injury.

“I’m thankful none of our officers, nor any innocent bystanders, were injured; and I’m so proud of the work our officers do in the face of extreme danger. I’m continually impressed with their courage and professionalism,” said Stockton Chief of Police Eric Jones in a release.

Detectives say they’re actively investigating several leads in connection to the incident.

Anyone who may have seen or heard the shooting is asked to contact detectives immediately.

