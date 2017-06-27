Dozens Of Small Quakes Shake Near Truckee

June 27, 2017 7:15 AM
Earthquakes, Truckee

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – The Truckee area has been experiencing dozens of small earthquakes since early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quakes is about 20 miles north of Truckee, near Independence Lake.

More than two dozen quakes of 1.0 magnitude or greater have shaken the area. Several have been bigger than 2.5 magnitude, while the largest was a 3.9 magnitude quake that struck a little after 1 a.m.

The quakes have been felt as far away as the Susanville, Tahoe and Reno areas.

No injuries have been reported.

 

 

