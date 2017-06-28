HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk about the latest news involving Bogdan Bogdanovich coming to the Kings, Phil Jackson on the outs in New York, and rumors connecting Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets on Morning Brew. Then, Dave addresses his twitter beef with 76ers fans from last night and the latest rumors in NBA free agency.

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte continue their breakdown of the latest NBA rumors and how they may effect the Sacramento Kings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Phil Jackson, the Boston Celtics, and NBA free agency. NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to break down all of the latest NBA free agency rumors and other whispers in the wind around the league.

HOUR 3:

Garrett Temple talks his new Vice President of the NBA Players Association gig and the new Sacramento Kings rookies with Dave and Kayte on The Drive. Then, breaking news involving Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets.

