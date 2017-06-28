WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

California To Stop Suspending Licenses For Traffic Fines

June 28, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Drivers license, jerry brown, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Californians will no longer face losing their driver’s licenses because of unpaid traffic fines starting next month.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Tuesday to outlaw the punishment he says unfairly harms low-income residents.

It will prevent courts from suspending someone’s driver’s license simply because of unpaid fines. They will still be able to suspend licenses for other infractions like failing to appear in court.

Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg of San Diego has championed the issue in the Legislature. He says he’s happy the governor has approved the policy because it will help ensure people’s lives are not derailed because they can’t pay traffic tickets.

Opponents of the policy have argued driver’s license suspension is an important tool to compel people to pay traffic fines.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

