Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the Blockbuster trade between the Clippers and Rockets sending Chris Paul to Houston, and what this move means for the rest of the league. The guys also talked about the Knicks and Phil Jackson parting ways, and what the future of the team is going to be.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show James Ham, NBC Sports Kings Insider, joins the guys to talk about Bogdan Bogdanovic coming to Sacramento this season, and what the Kings will look like this season. The guys also talked about the anniversaries of Mick Foley and The Undertaker in the Hell in a Cell, and Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the show Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the big news with Chris Paul going to the Houston Rockets, and Phil Jackson leaving the Knicks. The guys finished the show talking about the Houston Rockets roster, and how they will do this season.

