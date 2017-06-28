GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY: The Lo-Down – 6/28

June 28, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Chris Paul, NBA, New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the game on February 21, 2015 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2015 NBAE

(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the Blockbuster trade between the Clippers and Rockets sending Chris Paul to Houston, and what this move means for the rest of the league.  The guys also talked about the Knicks and Phil Jackson parting ways, and what the future of the team is going to be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 686421494 GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY: The Lo Down 6/28

(BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show James Ham, NBC Sports Kings Insider, joins the guys to talk about Bogdan Bogdanovic coming to Sacramento this season, and what the Kings will look like this season. The guys also talked about the anniversaries of Mick Foley and The Undertaker in the Hell in a Cell, and Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Phil Jackson attends Boston Bruins Vs. New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2016 in New York City.

(Photo by GED/NHL/GC Images)

In the final hour of the show Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the big news with Chris Paul going to the Houston Rockets, and Phil Jackson leaving the Knicks. The guys finished the show talking about the Houston Rockets roster, and how they will do this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

