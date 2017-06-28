NBA Movement; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/28

June 28, 2017 7:37 PM
Hour 1

There was ton of movement in the NBA as Chris Paul has been traded, Phil Jackson and the Knicks split ways and Bogdan Bogdonovich agreed in principle to become a Sacramento King. Listen as Doug and Grant discuss all the major moves in the association.

 

Hour 2

Evan Daniels, one of the leading basketball recruiting analysts joined the fellas in hour two to break down all of the Kings draft picks, including Harry Giles. Plus, the fellas speak about the news of Bogdan Bogdonovich coming over to Sacramento.

 

Hour 3

In hour three Kings new draft pick Frank Mason III joined the fellas to talk about his excitement to join the team, playing along De’Aaron Fox, how much Bill Self has meant to him as a player and leader , plus the thought of playing summer league.

 

Hour 4

The art of story telling at it’s finest, listen as Grant tells a story of his high school days playing against a college prospect, plus he and Doug discuss all the major moves in the NBA with listeners.

