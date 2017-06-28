New Sacramento Police Chief Returning To Where He Started

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In bringing back a former Sacramento Police officer, the city is also hiring its first African-American chief of police.

The city announced it’s hiring Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn to take the reins of the department. Hahn was with the department until 2011, when the then-captain he left for the job in Roseville.

Even though all of the badges he’s pinned to his chest have been shined with honor in his 30-plus years, this one will be a bit brighter since he’s found his way home.

“I think he’s a great choice for the department, for the community and for the city,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

But don’t think for a moment Hahn will be focusing on that achievement.

“I think at the end of the day in my career, if you consider me the first black chief, I’ve failed,” he said.

That’s because when all is said and done, Hahn wants to be known as a great chief, no matter his race. He knows now more than ever the challenge of race relations and law enforcement, especially in Sacramento, is daunting. Hahn calls it a wedge.

“It’s due time that we fix that,” he said.

He’s confident he knows how.

“I know what works, and what works is every segment of your community trusts your police department and your police department trusts them, and has a great relationship with them and great things happen when that is the case,” he said.