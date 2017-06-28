Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot In Face Recovering In Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After more than three hours of searching for a suspect who shot a law enforcement officer, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department took him into custody. He was found in a hallway of the Red Roof Inn, curled up in a fetal position.

“The only thing I can tell you about him right now is that he’s a 27-year-old male out of Sacramento,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept. “There will be some time of investigation that’ll be done with the suspect and I’ll release his identity as soon as he is booked into the Sacramento County Jail.”

He was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the suspect did not have a weapon when they found him.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Sacramento resident Nicory Marquis Spann.

Watt Avenue was shut down in every direction and all it started after a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with a man at a light rail station.

In a release Wednesday morning, investigators say that Spann allegedly attacked the deputy. At some point during the fight, Spann managed to grab the deputy’s gun and fired off two shots – one hitting the deputy in the face.

“He left here with a gunshot wound to the face,” Turnbull described. “He was talking when he left the scene, so that’s always a good sign.”

It happened just before 6 p.m. Torri Brant was in the Starbucks across from the Red Roof Inn when she ran outside to see the commotion.

“Basically we saw a bunch of cop cars and stuff go down there and apparently we were told there was a cop getting shot,” Brant said. “Officers were helping walk him out and there was an ambulance and they were all escorting him into the ambulance with a bunch of guns there with swat team over there and everything.”

The officer was rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, officers quickly blocked off a perimeter around the Red Roof Inn.

“There a lot of rooms at the motel that have to be cleared and evacuated,” Turnbull said.

More than 100 officers from multiple agencies assisted as surrounding businesses were evacuated.

“It’s just a crazy day right now,” said Jay Erik Parker, who was on light rail Tuesday evening.

Parker was on the train at 5:50 p.m. when the operator said they were going to be delayed.

“He proceeded to Roseville Road and he said we had all get off so I just started walking this way and I see a whole bunch of cops,” Parker said.

Turnbull says the deputy was contracted through RT Police and was working overtime Tuesday afternoon.

“He came in because they were putting extra officers at certain light rail station where they’ve had some issues,” Turnbull said.

Wednesday, the deputy was identified as four-year veteran of the department Alex Ladwig. He is currently in stable condition at the hospital, suffering from major facial injuries.