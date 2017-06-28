Stockton Police Patrol Car Involved In Crash While Responding To Call

June 28, 2017 7:13 AM
stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a patrol car was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Airport Way. Stockton police say, around 2 a.m., officers were on their way to help investigate a report of shots fired.

A car then collided with the patrol car as it entered the intersection. Police say the patrol car had its lights and sirens on.

Two officers were in the patrol car. They suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital, police say. The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital.

Officers are still in the area investigating the crash scene. Avoid the area if possible, police say.

