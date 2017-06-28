WATCH: Athletics’ Ryon Healy Hits First Career Grand Slam

June 28, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: grand slam, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Ryon Healy

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Athletics didn’t seem to have a problem scoring runs midway through their 6-4 win over the Houston Astros yesterday.

Ryon Healy, who was offensively hot during the final stretch of last season, amped up his swing and hit his first grand slam last night off of James Hoyt in the 6th inning.

The Athletics added another run at the top of the 8th with an RBI double from Khris Davis and Astros’ George Springer hit a three-run homer at the bottom of the 9th off of Liam Hendricks.

The two teams face-off today in their second game of a three-game series in Houston. First pitch is at 5:10 PM PT.

