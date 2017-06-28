Woman Sues Bar After Drunken Mechanical Bull Ride Results In Torn ACL

CBS Local– A woman is suing the Manhattan restaurant Johnny Utah’s for failing to stop her from riding their mechanical bull because she was too drunk. The woman, Jocelyn Burmeister, fell off the bull and tore her ACL.

The incident happened in March and the lawsuit was filed on June 16. The lawsuit claims that she was “visably intoxicated” and that employees of Johnny Utah’s should have prohibited her from using the ride, via NBC.

Johnny Utah’s website claims that patrons must sign a waiver before using the bull, and Burmeister claims she doesn’t remember signing a waiver.

This lawsuit is surely interesting, but is it among the elite unbelievable lawsuits?

For instance, a bank robber pointed a gun at a deputy, was shot by the aforementioned deputy, then proceeded to sue Snohomish County, Washington for his medical bills.

Another is the story of an eight-year-old boy being sued by his aunt for a “careless hug.’

As for consumers suing a restaurant like Burmeister, an officer in Raleigh, North Carolina sued Starbucks for $750,000 because he spilled hot coffee, purchased from the coffee giant.

Burmeister’s case surely can’t top the audacity of two women who filed a lawsuit of $40 million over an explosion from two blocks away. They claimed it left them “emotionally and physically scarred” while admitting to having “like, five or six scratches.”

If $40 million seemed like a lot, it pales in comparison to a Colorado inmate who sued the NFL for $88 billion over the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, on grounds that the officials ruled incorrectly on a potentially game-changing Dez Bryant catch.