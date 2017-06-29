AP: Correa Has 2 HRs, 4 RBIs To Lead Astros Over A’s 6-1

June 29, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Houston Astros, MLB, Oakland A's

HOUSTON (AP) – Carlos Correa homered twice and drove in four runs and the Houston Astros got a 6-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

Correa’s two-run shot in the fourth put the Astros up 2-1. He extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run homer to straightaway center field with no outs in the sixth inning to chase rookie Daniel Gossett (1-3).

It was the fourth career multi-home run game for Correa, who has reached safely in a career-high 17 straight games, and his first this season.

The victory improves first-place Houston to 10-2 against the Athletics this season and 17-2 against them since July 20, 2016.

Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-1) allowed two hits, one run and struck out seven but lasted only five innings after tying a career high by walking six.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch