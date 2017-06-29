Drama Behind the Scenes; The Drive – 06/29/17

June 29, 2017 9:52 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk the fallout from the Chris Paul trade, Gordon Hayward visiting with multiple teams, and the Kings letting Ben McLemore go on Morning Brew. Then, some controversy and drama surrounding the Chris Paul trade in Los Angeles and more on Ben McLemore and Gordon Hayward.

HOUR 2:

Drama Behind the Scenes; The Drive 06/29/17

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte continue with the drama between Chris Paul and Doc Rivers before Threefer Madness featuring Ben McLemore, Doc Rivers, and Blake Griffin. Then, an extended segment digging further into the issues that have become public between Doc Rivers and some of the Clippers players.

HOUR 3:

Drama Behind the Scenes; The Drive 06/29/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)Harry Giles

Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to share his thoughts on all the latest story lines in the world of professional sports. Then, Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles joins The Drive to talk about his draft night experience and what he is looking forward to in his first season with the Kings. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

