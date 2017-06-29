Kings Assign Rookies Jersey Numbers

June 29, 2017 5:11 PM
by Andrew Pasquini/Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings drafted four players in last week’s NBA draft headlined by De’Aaron Fox. Those four players were given their first official NBA identity by the Kings on Thursday after they were assigned their jersey numbers.

The jersey numbers are as follows:

De’Aaron Fox: 5. Becomes the 25th player in Kings history to wear number 5. Last worn by Malachi Richardson in 2017.

Justin Jackson: 25. Becomes the 18th player in Kings history to wear number 25. Last worn by Eric Moreland in 2015.

Harry Giles: 20. Becomes the 26th player in Kings history to wear number 20. Last worn by Jordan Farmar in 2017.

Frank Mason III: 15. Becomes the 26th player in Kings history to wear number 15. Last worn by DeMarcus Cousins in 2017.

