Gun Advocates Hail Injunction For California High-Capacity Ammo Ban

A big win for gun rights advocates in California, as a federal judge issued an injunction on a ban on the possession of high-capacity magazines.

The ruling comes just two days before the ban was set to take effect, and gun owners say it’s about time the law takes their side. Those on the other side say the fight isn’t over.

Josh Deaser, owner of Sacramento gun store Just Guns, has been watching and waiting. He’s now celebrating.

“This is a big big win for us,” said Deaser, “I was like right on. I couldn’t believe it at first. This is awesome.”

Deaser describes his reaction to the eleventh-hour ruling.

“This was a big relief for people to go okay good. I’m still safe, I’m still legal.”

Early Thursday evening, a federal judge in San Diego issued a preliminary injunction on California’s ban on high capacity magazines. The law, which is part of Proposition 63, was overwhelmingly passed by voters in November and would have barred anyone from possessing magazines that hold more than ten bullets. It was set to take effect July 1.

“It doesn’t address any issues. They’re not going after the people that are doing the bad things,” said Deaser.

The judge ruled the law criminalized law-abiding citizens, and takes away second amendment rights. He also said it amounts to the government taking people’s private property without compensation.

The case was brought on by the NRA and the California Pistol and Rifle Association. One of the attorneys on that case posted to Facebook calling the judge’s ruling, “a beautifully written opinion,” but also said, “The fight is not over.” Gun control advocates say they plan to fight, too.

Hannah Shearer with the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence said, “We think this decision is disappointing, but hopefully there will be an appeal pretty quickly, and we expect the court of appeals to reverse.”

Shearer says she was surprised by Thursday’s ruling, especially because she says every other judge who’s taken on similar cases have ruled in favor of the law, including one in Sacramento, also on Thursday.

“Certainly laws make a difference when it comes to gun violence.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did release a statement reading in part, “Restricting large capacity magazines and preventing them from ending up in the wrong hands is critical to the well-being of our communities. I will defend the will of California voter because we cannot continue to lose innocent lives due to gun violence.”