Raiders, Jackson Agree To Extension

by Andrew Pasquini/Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Raiders are continuing their off-season spending spree, agreeing to a 5-year, $56 million extension with offensive lineman Gabe Jackson, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jackson has started 28 games in his three year career and will become the third highest paid guard in the NFL behind only Kevin Zeitler and Kelechi Osemele.
Jackson was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season after he went the entire season without allowing a sack.
This signing comes a week after the Raiders extended quarterback Derek Carr to a 5-year, $125 million extension.