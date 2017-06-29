Young Man Dead, Woman Hurt In Drive-By Shooting In South Sacramento

June 29, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: drive-by shooting, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.

According to Sacramento police, shots rang out about 9:40 p.m. on 40th Street near 12th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman and an unconscious 19-year-old man.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the man died shortly after.

It appears at least two cars were hit by gunfire in the shooting. After opening fire on the crowd, the people in that car took off.

Right now, there is no description of the suspects.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case. Sacramento police say several people saw what happened.

