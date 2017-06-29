The Next Step; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/29

June 29, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Chris Paul, NBA, NBA Free Agency, Otto Porter Jr., Ryan Anderson, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

There are tons of moves being announced throughout the NBA everyday and Doug and Grant discuss who some of the free agents should be targets of the Kings.

Hour 2

NBA national reporter Sean Deveney of the Sporting News joined the fellas to break down all of the moves, rumors and transactions in the NBA so far. Plus hear the fellas talk about all the moves that have been made in the NBA so far.

Hour 3

The voice of the Houston Rockets Craig Ackerman joined Doug and Grant to talk about the big trade and acquiring of Chris Paul. Plus hear Craig talk about local product Ryan Anderson staying with the team.

