Pres. Trump’s Tweets Attacking MSNBC Host Draws Sharp Rebukes

June 29, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – President Donald Trump is under intense criticism after a pair of tweets he sent out Thursday morning.

The president called out MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, calling her “Crazy Mika.” Trump goes onto say her show, Morning Joe, has poor ratings – and goes even further with personal attacks, describing a time around New Years Even when she allegedly came to his Mar-a-Lago property.

Trump claims Brzezinski “insisted on joining me” and was bleeding from a facelift.

The comments drew a sharp rebuke even from Republicans on the hill.

An MSNBC spokesperson responded to the president’s comments, saying in a statement “It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the tweets remain on Trump’s account. He has not tweeted since.

