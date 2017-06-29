Woman Chases Down Alleged Purse Thief, Hits Him With SUV

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A woman ran over a man in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina after she allegedly caught him going through her purse and now they both face charges.

Video from WLOS-TV shows Christine Braswell accelerate across several parking spots at the Asheville store Wednesday and hit Robert Raines in the back. Braswell told the television station that she wasn’t going to let him get away. She says she is five months pregnant.

Asheville Police spokesman Wallace Welch said in a news release Raines dropped the purse before running away and suffered minor injuries when he was hit by the car.

Braswell faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge, while Raines is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny. It wasn’t known if wither had lawyers.

