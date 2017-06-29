Yosemite Gateway Tioga Pass Reopens Months Later Than Usual

June 29, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – It’s just a few days before July, but Caltrans crews have only just reopened the back door to Yosemite known as Tioga Pass.

Thursday morning, the roadway was finally reopened.

With the Fourth of July being Yosemite National Park’s busiest summer weekend, the opening comes just in time.

Record snowfall kept the pass closed much longer than usual. However, this isn’t the latest into the season the road has been closed; that distinction goes to 1998, when Tioga Pass was closed until July 1.

17952995 1383453758402063 4271288233001593602 n Yosemite Gateway Tioga Pass Reopens Months Later Than Usual

How Tioga pass looked back in April. (Credit: Caltrans District 9)

Even with the roadway reopened, Caltrans is warning motorists to be extra cautious on the stretch. Along with rock hazards, Caltrans warns that minimal services are available along the stretch. Mobile phone services are also spotty.

Usually, Tioga Pass is opened by May.

