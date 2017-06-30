HOUR 1:

Dave is out of town so Kayte and Matt take you through NBA free-agency eve. They talk the start of free agency, Bogdan Bogdanovic’s contract, and Doc Rivers’ response to the rumors about his and Chris Paul’s relationship for Morning Brew. Then, more on some of the top free agency targets and their potential landing destinations.

HOUR 2:

Kayte and Matt talk about the Sacramento Kings’ approach to NBA free agency and who they should target before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, John Calipari, and NBA free agency sleeper teams. Then, NBA radio host and former player Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to talk about NBA free agency and where he thinks some of the top targets will end up.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to share his insight on free agency that is just hours away. Then, a couple sports stories outside of the NBA involving Brett Favre and an MLB Umpire who saved a life in Pittsburgh. Finally, the top three stories of the day revisited for Re-Brew to end the show.

