A General Manager's League; The Drive – 06/30/17

June 30, 2017 9:35 AM
HOUR 1:

Chirs Paul (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave is out of town so Kayte and Matt take you through NBA free-agency eve. They talk the start of free agency, Bogdan Bogdanovic’s contract, and Doc Rivers’ response to the rumors about his and Chris Paul’s relationship for Morning Brew. Then, more on some of the top free agency targets and their potential landing destinations.

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Kayte and Matt talk about the Sacramento Kings’ approach to NBA free agency and who they should target before Threefer Madness featuring the Kings, John Calipari, and NBA free agency sleeper teams. Then, NBA radio host and former player Eddie Johnson joins The Drive to talk about NBA free agency and where he thinks some of the top targets will end up.

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 04: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz drives against Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to share his insight on free agency that is just hours away. Then, a couple sports stories outside of the NBA involving Brett Favre and an MLB Umpire who saved a life in Pittsburgh. Finally, the top three stories of the day revisited for Re-Brew to end the show.

