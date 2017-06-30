Discovery Park Reopens In Time For Long Fourth Of July Weekend

June 30, 2017 6:38 PM By Lemor Abrams

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “Me and my sister are just trying to find some tadpoles,” said a little girl in the water at Sacramento’s Discovery Park.

Whether you’re out searching for little fish this Fourth of July, or just a cool spot to soak up the sun in red white and blue, the newly opened Discovery Park is the hottest place for festive families.

But the luring river isn’t without risk.

“The rivers are a lot different than they have been in years past. The water’s colder, the levels higher, and current is swifter,” said Sacramento Fire Spokesman Chris Harvey.

The warning signs are hard to miss, from freeway overpasses to public restrooms, bold letters read: “Life looks good on you,” reminding swimmers to wear a life jacket.

Mia Lopez and Brian Logan came up with the slogan.

“We asked our target market young men ages 18 to 25 and they resonated with that message the most,” said Lopez.

But now they need it to stick.

So they’re asking people to snap a selfie wearing a safety vest, and share it on social media, hashtag #sacrivers. Once you post, you’re in the running to win cool prizes.

More from Lemor Abrams
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch