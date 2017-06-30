Drone Captures Video Of Boat Pulling People Close To Sharks

DANA POINT, Calif. (CBS) – Lifeguards in Dana Point, California are posting new warnings after a shark was spotted Thursday near a paddle boarder. But is was a sighting on Sunday night caught on drone footage that really caused them to worry.

Barry Curtis tells CBS LA he recorded video of two Great White sharks, over six feet long, near a boat towing people in inflatable water toys.

“I spotted one then I spotted two,” Curtis said.

Curtis says the lifeguard ran to alert a supervisor and showed him what he filmed.

“He saw that and that’s when he got on his radio and said ‘I’m gonna call the shore boat and tell them to leave the area,’” Curtis said.

Seconds later, another lifeguard ran into the water with his paddle board to warn them, said Curtis.

“They had just towed by both of the ones I had been filming and they had no idea there were sharks in the water,” Curtis said.

In his drone footage, you can see the lifeguard reach the boat and everyone get into the dingy. The sharks were only 900 feet away from the swimmers.