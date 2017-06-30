Join 1140 For The Summer League Watch Party!

June 30, 2017 12:48 PM
The Kings vs. Lakers rivalry is heating up with the addition of De’Aaron Fox to the Kings and Lonzo Ball to the Lakers. See them go head-to-head at our free Summer League Watch Party on July 10!

Watch the live broadcast of the game with fellow Kings fans on the giant Ultra HD screen at Golden 1 Center! Plus, Slamson and the Sacramento Kings Dancers will be on-hand for photos, and select Local Eats stands will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Happening Monday, July 10th at Golden 1 Center! Doors open at 7:00pm, and the game broadcast starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are free, but a ticket is required for admission. Reserve yours at kings.com/watchparty.

