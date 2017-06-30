Join 1140 For The Summer League Watch Party!

The Kings vs. Lakers rivalry is heating up with the addition of De’Aaron Fox to the Kings and Lonzo Ball to the Lakers. See them go head-to-head at our free Summer League Watch Party on July 10!
Watch the live broadcast of the game with fellow Kings fans on the giant Ultra HD screen at Golden 1 Center! Plus, Slamson and the Sacramento Kings Dancers will be on-hand for photos, and select Local Eats stands will have food and drinks available for purchase.
Happening Monday, July 10th at Golden 1 Center! Doors open at 7:00pm, and the game broadcast starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are free, but a ticket is required for admission. Reserve yours at kings.com/watchparty.