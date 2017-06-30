Suspects Accused Of Stealing $1,000 Worth Of Makeup

June 30, 2017 7:32 AM

AUBURN (CBS13) – Authorities in Placer County are asking for help to identify two women accused of stealing some pricey makeup.

On May 3, the two suspects walked into the Ulta store in Auburn and took $1,000 worth of makeup and left, according to a statement from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects.

makeup theft suspects Suspects Accused Of Stealing $1,000 Worth Of Makeup

Credit: Placer County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective DeSilva at 530-889-7854.

You can report information and remain anonymous by calling Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or going online attips.placercrimestoppers.com.

