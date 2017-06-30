Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about NBA Free Agency, which starts tonight, and what they think the Kings and other teams will be looking for this off season. Next, Jordan Schultz, Yahoo Sports NBA, about the NBA Free Agency. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Raiders and Gabe Jackson agreeing on an extension, and what to expect from the Raiders this upcoming season. Sacramento Republic Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle joined the guys to talk about the Republic signing 16 year old Roberto Hategan, and what it means for the team. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Craig Ackerman, Houston Rockets Radio Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about the trade the Rockets made for Chris Paul, and what the Rockets will look to do in the off season. The guys ended the show talking about the NBA Free Agency starting tonight, and what kind of moves will be made in the next few days. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.