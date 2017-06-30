WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Not Throwing Away My Shot: The Lo-Down – 6/30

June 30, 2017 6:14 PM
Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates winning the NBA Championship in Game Five against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: after winning the NBA Championship in Game Five against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2017 NBA Finals on June 12, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about NBA Free Agency, which starts tonight, and what they think the Kings and other teams will be looking for this off season.  Next, Jordan Schultz, Yahoo Sports NBA, about the NBA Free Agency.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 4: Guard Gabe Jackson #66 of the Oakland Raiders blocks linebacker Zach Brown #53 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter on December 4, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders won 38-24.

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the Raiders and Gabe Jackson agreeing on an extension, and what to expect from the Raiders this upcoming season.  Sacramento Republic Head Coach and Technical Director Paul Buckle joined the guys to talk about the Republic signing 16 year old Roberto Hategan, and what it means for the team.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on February 7, 2016 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.In the final hour of the Lo-Down Craig Ackerman, Houston Rockets Radio Play by Play, joins the guys to talk about the trade the Rockets made for Chris Paul, and what the Rockets will look to do in the off season.  The guys ended the show talking about the NBA Free Agency starting tonight, and what kind of moves will be made in the next few days.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

