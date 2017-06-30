Peace Walk Aims To Call Attention To Oak Park’s Gun Violence Problems

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was among the community leaders coming together in Oak Park Friday night in a show of solidarity to stop gun violence.

Steinberg led a peace walk in the neighborhood, after several high-profile shootings, one that left a 19-year-old man dead and another that left a pregnant woman injured.

“We come here tonight to embrace, we come here tonight to support, and we come here tonight to protect,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg’s words both served to unite and to underscore the problem of gun violence plaguing this community.

“We’re gonna get through this weekend without anybody being shot,” Steinberg said.

From Shiloh Baptist church, a crowd of several dozen walked a 2-mile route, making frequent stops reaching out to neighbors.

This Peace Walk follows two shootings in the past week, one leaving a 19-year-old man dead.

A pregnant woman survived the other, forced to deliver her baby early.

In response to the attacks, Sacramento Police announced a surge in their staffing for Oak Park this 4th of July holiday weekend. Thirty extra officers will be assigned to the neighborhood.

“They’ll she them on motorcycles, they’ll see them in cars, we’re just trying to get out and engage with the community,” Sacramento Police Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said.

Oak Park business owner Eric Murrell is embracing the efforts the city is showing.

“It’s not about people coming in, and making a one-time impression,” Murrell said. “But it’s about the people receiving that, and applying it in their own lives.”

A community living under the threat of gun violence. Unwilling to accepting it.