Family Steps In To Save Sam’s Hof Brau In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of Sacramento’s oldest restaurants was just days away from being closed before the family of the original owner stepped in to keep it in business.
Longtime customers were relieved to hear Sam’s Hof Brau is being saved. The eatery has been serving up carved meats and other comfort foods for decades.
The restaurant on Watt Avenue is the last of what was once a restaurant empire founded by Sam Gordon in the 1950s. Inside its doors is a slice of Sacramento history. The walls of the restaurant and behind the bar are covered in countless family memories.
Corporate owners took over after Sam died. The current management decided not to renew its lease, which expired on Friday.
But now Sam’s grandson and great-grandson are keeping it alive and will carry on the tradition. Since coming back this week, they’ve been swamped with old stories about Sam. The family says the food and atmosphere won’t change.
The family plans on fixing up the building and improving the technology behind the scenes.