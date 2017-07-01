Dad Of Boy, 5, Will Plead Not Guilty To Murder

The father of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found near Lake Cachuma says will plead not guilty to murder.

Ambrosio Rodriguez, the attorney for Aramazd Andressian, says Saturday that his client is heartbroken by Friday’s discovery but intends to enter a not guilty plea.

His son, Aramazd Jr., vanished in late April after a family outing to Disneyland. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the boy’s remains were found Friday near the Santa Barbara County lake.

The coroner’s office says it still must confirm the identity and determine a cause of death.

Andressian has always denied he killed his son. Prosecutors contend, however, that the South Pasadena man did away with the child to spite his estranged wife as they headed for divorce.

Andressian was arrested in Las Vegas last week and extradited to Southern California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office will examine a body found near Lake Cachuma to determine if it’s that of a missing 5-year-old boy whose father is charged with murder.

The Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday that remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. were found Friday in an area near the Santa Barbara County lake.

The coroner’s office says it will also conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, is charged with killing him to spite his estranged wife, but he has denied the charge.

Authorities have found the body of a 5-year-old boy who’s been missing since April and whose father is charged with his murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says homicide detectives found the remains of Aramazd Andressian Jr. on Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, a recreational area about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara.

A press statement says the discovery was based on “additional leads” but doesn’t provide any other details, including how the boy died.

The same area had been searched several times previously.

The boy was found on the same day that his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. of South Pasadena, was returned to Southern California from Las Vegas, where he was arrested last week.

Prosecutors believe Andressian killed the boy after an outing to Disneyland, possibly out of bitterness over a pending divorce. Andressian has denied it.