Survivors Of Freeway Plane Crash Are In Stable Condition

July 1, 2017 6:15 PM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose plane crashed and burst into flames on a Southern California freeway are recovering from their injuries.

KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2tCnl1Y ) reports Saturday that the man who was piloting the aircraft is hospitalized in stable but guarded condition and his wife is in stable condition.

Fire officials earlier said the woman was his fiancée.

They were the only people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed Friday morning on Interstate 405, just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

Before the crash, the pilot reported losing power in one engine.

The plane clipped a pickup truck but nobody on the ground was hurt.

An off-duty firefighter pulled them from the fiery wreckage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch