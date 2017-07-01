Suspect Detained In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2

6:40 p.m.

Authorities have detained a man sought in a hit-and-run collision in Concord that killed two young boys and sent their mother and an infant to the hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said they located 35-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr. on Saturday and detained him for questioning.

He was named a person of interest after the driver of an Infiniti sedan struck the back of a Dodge Durango on an on-ramp to State Route 4 Friday night.

The CHP said the impact was so severe, the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the SUV and the Infiniti was catapulted over a fence.

Witnesses told investigators a man with blood on his head and face abandoned the Infiniti and ran across the highway.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2su6SNf ) a 3-week-old boy sustained serious head injuries and the mother, a 35-year-old San Pablo woman, suffered neck injuries.

2:05 p.m.

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck the back of an SUV in Concord, killing two young boys and sending their mother and a 3-month old baby to the hospital with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol said Friday night’s collision on an on-ramp to State Route 4 was so severe that the boys, ages 5 and 10, were thrown from the Dodge Durango.

Meanwhile, the Infiniti that struck the SUV was catapulted over a fence and landed a few feet from the front door of a restaurant.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect ran toward a drive-in movie theater across the highway with blood on his head and face.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find him. He was identified as 35-year-old Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson, Jr.