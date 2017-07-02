Wildfire Forces Evacuation Of Central Valley Area

July 2, 2017 9:37 PM
Filed Under: Mariposa, wildfire

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire in Central California has triggered the evacuation of numerous homes in a rural area 50 miles north of Fresno.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze began along State Route 49 near Mariposa Sunday afternoon. The flames jumped across the highway, prompting authorities to close a portion of the highway and issue evacuation orders for homes on several roads.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2t7vkme) the blaze caused a power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

The cause of the 225-acre fire is under investigation.

Further south, firefighters were battling a wildfire that was sparked by lightning Saturday and burned 2,100 acres, or 3 square miles, in Sequoia National Forest.

