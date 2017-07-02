Suspect Arrested In Hit-And-Run That Killed 2 In Concord

July 2, 2017 5:52 PM
CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — A driver suspected of causing a crash in Concord that killed two boys has been arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide and driving without an active drivers’ license.

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday that 35-year-old Lemuel S. Wilson is also suspected of running away from the scene of Friday night’s wreck.

Authorities said he drove an Infiniti sedan that crashed into a Dodge Durango on State Route 4, killing two boys, ages 5 and 10. Their 3-month-old brother and 35-year-old mother were taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Wilson’s wife told KTVU-TV her husband checked into a hospital Saturday and turned himself in. Onika Wilson said she and her husband sent their condolences to the San Pablo family who lost their sons.

