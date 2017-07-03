Source: Ben McLemore Heading To Memphis Grizzlies

July 3, 2017 8:39 AM

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to terms with free-agent guard Ben McLemore on a two-year deal worth about $11 million.

The two sides came to an agreement on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

McLemore is a former No. 7 overall pick who never really got going in four years with the Sacramento Kings. The former Kansas player averaged 8.1 points last season for the Kings, but did shoot 38 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies made a low-risk decision to see how much Sacramento’s toxic atmosphere over the previous several seasons may have played into McLemore’s struggles.

Memphis ranked 17th in the league in 3-point percentage last season.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

