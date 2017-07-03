Man Dies After Stabbing In Modesto Following Alleyway Fight

MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was found stabbed to death in west Modesto on Monday morning.
Officers found a man on the sidewalk on I Street near Fourth Street with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police believe the man was in a fight in an alley between Fourth and Fifth streets at I street that extended to where the man was found.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male adult in his 20s, standing between 5’6″ and 5’9″ who was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and red suede shoes.
Surveillance video captured the suspect near the scene.