Man Dies After Stabbing In Modesto Following Alleyway Fight

July 3, 2017 12:21 PM
MODESTO (CBS13) — A man was found stabbed to death in west Modesto on Monday morning.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk on I Street near Fourth Street with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police believe the man was in a fight in an alley between Fourth and Fifth streets at I street that extended to where the man was found.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male adult in his 20s, standing between 5’6″ and 5’9″ who was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and red suede shoes.

Surveillance video captured the suspect near the scene.

