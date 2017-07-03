Vandal Pries Off Badges From Headstone Of Fallen Sacramento Officer

COLFAX (CBS13) – The vandalized headstone of a fallen officer was quickly repaired thanks to the Placer 10-35 Foundation and Sacramento Police Officers’ Association.
At some point during the past few days, a vandal pried off the badges from the headstone of Bill Bean, Jr. at Colfax Cemetery. Two badges were taken, the Placer County and Sacramento City badge.
Splitting the cost, the Placer 10-35 Foundation and Sacramento Police Officers’ Association worked quickly to repair the damage.
Porcelain photos have now replaced Bean’s badges.
Bean served the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and then Sacramento Police Department. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in February 1999.