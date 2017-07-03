WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Stockton Police Are Investigating A Fatal Shooting At S.F. Fong Long Park

July 3, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: park shooting, stockton shooting

Stockton Police are investigating a fatal shooting at S.F. Fong Long Park.

Just before 6 p.m. officers were flagged down near the area of March Lane and Holman Road in regards to two gunshot wound victims in a vehicle.

Offices arrived on scene and found two adult males who had been shot.

One of the victims has died and the other is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation led officers to S.F. Fong Long Park where the original shooting took place.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified as the coroner is waiting to notify next of kin.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch