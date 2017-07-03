Stockton Police are investigating a fatal shooting at S.F. Fong Long Park.
Just before 6 p.m. officers were flagged down near the area of March Lane and Holman Road in regards to two gunshot wound victims in a vehicle.
Offices arrived on scene and found two adult males who had been shot.
One of the victims has died and the other is currently listed in critical condition.
The investigation led officers to S.F. Fong Long Park where the original shooting took place.
There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
The deceased victim has not yet been identified as the coroner is waiting to notify next of kin.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.