Armed 11-Year-Old Saves Family From Charging Bear

HOONAH, Alaska (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy is being credited with saving his fishing party from a charging bear.
Alaska State Troopers say Elliot Clark was walking through the woods near Hoonah (about 70 miles west of Juneau) a couple of weeks ago. He was with three family members and three dogs.
At some point during their excursion, a grizzly bear came out and charged the party.
The bear reportedly ran through two men and went right into the path of Elliot.
Elliot then raised his pump action shotgun loaded with birdshot and opened fire.
“What bravery,” Alaska Senator Shelley Hughes posted on her Facebook page, with photos of the incident:
Read more at CBSNews.com.