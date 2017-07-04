FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

Man Suspected Of Threatening Family Barricaded Inside Arden Arcade Area Apartment

July 4, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: sacramento county

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a man is barricaded inside an apartment after he allegedly pointed a gun at family members.

The scene is near Truax Court and Edison Avenue. Sacramento sheriff’s say, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a report about a 43-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at family members. The man also reportedly threatened family members.

Family left the apartment and called 911.

Deputies got to the scene and are evacuating the immediate area. They believe the man is most likely still barricaded inside the apartment.

A SWAT team is on their way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

