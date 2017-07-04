FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

Police: Lodi Man, 55, Severely Injured After Firework Blows Up In His Hands

July 4, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: fireworks, Lodi

LODI (CBS13) – Police say a 55-year-old man suffered severe injuries after a firework blew up in his hands.

The incident happened along Kettleman Lane in Lodi. The Lodi Police Department says officers responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon to investigate a reported explosion.

Officer discovered a car had suffered extensive damage. As they soon found out, a firework had exploded in the car.

Damage done to the car by the exploding firework. (Credit: Lodi Police Department)

A 55-year-old man in the car was apparently holding the firework when it exploded. He suffered “severe” injuries to his hands and has been taken to the hospital.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

Police would like to remind everyone that fireworks can be very dangerous and cause severe injuries. Fireworks should always be used with caution.

