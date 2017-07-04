5 People Taken Into Custody For Disrupting Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Contest

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say five people have been taken into custody after trying to disrupt the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest in New York.
About midway through the men’s competition, some people amid the crowd of spectators at the contest on the Coney Island boardwalk appeared to be trying to unfold a black banner. Police stationed at the event rushed into the crowd, handcuffed the demonstrators and took them away.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had members giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but a spokeswoman says the people arrested inside weren’t with PETA.
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut continued his reign as the chowing champion at the annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
The San Jose, California, man beat his own record to log a 10th win. He downed 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Tuesday, besting Carmen Cincotti, who ate 62.
Chestnut downed 70 franks and buns in 10 minutes last year, topping his record at the time and taking back the title from Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie. Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.
Chestnut said at Monday’s pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.
One Comment
PETA: My version… People Eating Tasty Animals.
If the human body was meant to be vegetarian we’d have teeth like cows and horses