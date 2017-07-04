FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

Police: Woman Tried To Burn Down, Destroy Stockton Home Of Ex-Boyfriend

July 4, 2017 11:45 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a woman tried to burn down and destroy the house of her ex-boyfriend in Stockton on Monday.

The scene was along the 1900 block of Cottage Court. Stockton police say the woman, 33-year-old Arr-Nivia Patron, showed up a little before 6:30 p.m. to the home where her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend lived and started her assault.

patron mug Police: Woman Tried To Burn Down, Destroy Stockton Home Of Ex Boyfriend

Arr-Nivia Patron’s booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

Officers say Patron broke out windows at the home. She then started pouring gasoline all over the outside of the house and lit a match.

Finally, Patron got in her car and drove it through the house’s kitchen wall – hitting her ex-boyfriend inside.

Patron was soon arrested and is facing charges of arson and assault with a deadly weapon. The man didn’t need medical attention, police say.

Code enforcement is now inspecting the integrity of the home. Police say the residence is owned by the bank and it appears the people inside were squatters.

 

