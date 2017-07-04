FOURTH OF JULY: Local Events And Fireworks Shows | Activity Ideas For Kids | Weather Forecast | Recipes

Survivors Of 405 Plane Crash Identified

July 4, 2017 7:54 PM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified the couple whose small plane crashed and burst into flames on a Southern California freeway.

A California Highway Patrol report says 62-year-old Francis Pisano and 55-year-old Janan Pisano suffered spinal fractures and cuts in the June 30 crash on Interstate 405 in Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday (http://lat.ms/2tn2VHr) that both are in stable condition.

They were the only people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 310 that crashed on the freeway just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa.

Before the wreck, the pilot reported losing power in one engine.

The plane clipped a pickup truck, but nobody on the ground was hurt.

An off-duty firefighter pulled the Pisanos from the fiery wreckage.

