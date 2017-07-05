WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Artists Mock Chris Christie’s Weekend At The Beach With Sand Sculpture

July 5, 2017 11:30 AM
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS Local) — Two days after New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) angered beach-goers by relaxing on a beach he closed, local sand artists creatively expressed their distaste for the governor in the next town over.

A group of artists in Seaside Heights created a larger-than-life sculpture of Christie leaning back in a chair while donning a baseball cap and shorts that was inspired by viral aerial photos captured by NJ Advance Media on Sunday.

The sculptors crafted a plaque at Christie’s feet, which reads “IBSP” for “Island Beach State Park,” the recreation area where Christie and his family enjoyed their holiday weekend while New Jerseyans were not allowed access.

Residents were unable to enter due to a government shutdown, which was triggered by the state’s failure to pass a budget by its June 30 deadline.

The Garden State’s shutdown ended after midnight on Tuesday, when Christie signed a new budget into law.

State-funded recreation areas, including Island Beach State Park, re-opened for the Fourth of July, and state government operations fully resumed on Wednesday.

Christie, according to recent polls, is the least popular governor in New Jersey history.

