Caltrans Sign In Napa Hacked Over Holiday Weekend

July 5, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: CalTrans, Napa

NAPA (CBS13) – A Caltrans sign in Napa had drivers doing a double-take.

Instead of seeing the typical “Caution Ahead” sign, the text reads “caution, asian drivers.”

Video of the hacked sign was taken by a driver Sunday night. Because of the holiday, we were unable to reach Caltrans for comment on a fix.

This isn’t the first time a Caltrans sign has been hacked into. Last May in Dixon, a message said: “Free Hookers Ahead.

Pranksters also changed a sign to read “Zombies Ahead” on Highway 1 last July.

Also, in San Francisco, a hacked sign warned: “Godzilla attack.”

