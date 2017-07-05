Caltrans Sign In Napa Hacked Over Holiday Weekend

NAPA (CBS13) – A Caltrans sign in Napa had drivers doing a double-take.
Instead of seeing the typical “Caution Ahead” sign, the text reads “caution, asian drivers.”
Video of the hacked sign was taken by a driver Sunday night. Because of the holiday, we were unable to reach Caltrans for comment on a fix.
This isn’t the first time a Caltrans sign has been hacked into. Last May in Dixon, a message said: “Free Hookers Ahead.
Pranksters also changed a sign to read “Zombies Ahead” on Highway 1 last July.
Also, in San Francisco, a hacked sign warned: “Godzilla attack.”