Free Agency Fun Time; The Drive – 07/05/17

July 5, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, George Hill, Gordon Hayward, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Zach Randolph

HOUR 1:

(Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte and Matt react to the Sacramento Kings’ two free agency signings, Paul George being traded to the Thunder, and Gordon Hayward deciding to play with the Boston Celtics for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Kings’ signings and how they fit the long-term plan. Finally, more on the other free agency signings from around the league.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kayte and Matt continue their conversation on the Sacramento Kings free agent acquisitions before Threefer Madness featuring George Hill, Zach Randolph, and the biggest winners in free agency so far. Then, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the Sacramento Kings’ free agency signings and how they fit the plan of the franchise.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Jason Jones interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Marc Spears spends some time on The Drive to share some of the national perspective on all the latest moves in NBA free agency. Then, more free agency rumors involving a former all-star connected to the Kings. Finally, a Re-Brew of the show’s top stories to end the day.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Marc Spears interview here:

