Family Of 6-Year-Old California Boy Almost Helps Kidnapper Get Away

July 5, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Kidnapping, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) – San Diego police say a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy asked the child’s relatives to help him jump-start his truck with the child inside.

The Union-Tribune report the suspect almost got away with it, but the family noticed the boy lying down on the truck’s front seat late Tuesday. They kept the man from leaving until police arrived.

The newspaper says the 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Investigators say the stranger grabbed the boy when the child walked out of a house as a family party was breaking up — and then his truck wouldn’t start.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

 

