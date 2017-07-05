San Jose Earthquakes Player Battling For His Life After Being Pulled From Lake Tahoe

July 5, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Lake Tahoe, San Jose Earthquakes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A San Jose Earthquakes player is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Tahoe, officials said.

Matheus Silva, a 20-year-old midfielder on loan to team’s United Soccer League affiliate team Reno 1868 FC, was swimming in the lake on the Fourth of July holiday when he became distressed.

He was pulled from the water and an emergency response team began to give him emergency treatment.

Authorities said he was in critical, but stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Matheus and his family and friends,” the Quakes said in a statement.

