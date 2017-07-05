Nonprofit Launching Program That Gives Homeless Shelter For Help Cleaning Streets

July 5, 2017 12:22 PM
Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (AP) — A Silicon Valley nonprofit organization plans to offer homeless people vouchers for clothing, shelter, food and transportation in exchange for cleaning up Santa Cruz streets.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that the new Santa Cruz Downtown Streets Team is expected to be up and running by the end of the month.

Homeless volunteers will pick up trash and clean city streets. They will also be connected to employment services and case managers to help them get off the streets.

The Santa Cruz Downtown Streets Team is a $360,000 program in its first year and primarily funded by the city, with a large donation raised by the Santa Cruz Downtown Association’s executive director.

The organization also has teams established in Palo Alto, San Jose, Sunnyvale, San Rafael, San Francisco, Hayward and Novato.

